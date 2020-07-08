Cooking With Chef Hermann: Pasta Primavera with Creamy Vegan Nut Sauce

Ingredients:

½ C Olive Oil

¼ C Onion chopped

3 TB minced garlic

1C Macadamia or cashew milk

2/3 C toasted pine nuts

5 TB nutritional yeast

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ C Panko crumbs, toasted with pinch of salt

1 C carrots, thin sliced bias

1 C asparagus tips, thin sliced bias

1C frozen peas, thawed

12 oz. cooked pasta

1 TB tarragon

Directions:

Cook the garlic and onions in half the olive oil until soft, transfer to blender. Add Macadamia milk, pine nuts, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

In remaining oil, sauté the asparagus and carrots until tender. Add the pasta to warm through. Add the macadamia nut milk sauce, then the peas.

Serve with sprinkles of the Panko crumbs and tarragon on top.