Boil Water Advisory Issued for 2 Midland County Townships

If you live in Larkin or Mills Townships in Midland County, you should boil all water before using it.

The county says city water customers there should boil water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

They say extensive water use caused a loss of pressure Wednesday morning, leading to possible contamination of the water supply in those townships.

They are currently working to fix the problem.