2020 Torch Fest Kept Law Enforcement Officers Busy

State police say it was a busy holiday weekend policing this year’s Torch Fest on Torch Lake.

They joined with the Kalkaska and Antrim County Sheriff’s Offices to keep everyone safe.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office reported a 26% increase in the numbers of calls they received compared to the last ten years.

Antrim County deputies made three drunk and disorderly arrests and three for operating while intoxicated, while Kalkaska County deputies made seven drunk and disorderly arrests and nine operating while intoxicated arrests.

One sheriff’s deputy was hurt in the arrest of someone for resisting police.