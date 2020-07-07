WSCC To Offer New EMT Course to Fill Growing Need

After COVID-19 spread across the country, workers in the medical field, like EMTs played a crucial role in helping patients.

West Shore Community College, or WSCC, and Life EMS Ambulance teamed up to offer an EMT program starting in fall 2020.

“The current crisis just highlights the need for emergency medical services personnel and the job security that would exist in a field like this,” said WSCC Vice President of Academics and Student Services Mark Kinney. “we’re really trying to focus on creating a program that’s going to provide a quality EMT by the time they’re done.”

Students in the program will learn the basics in the year-long course.

“They’ll learn how to do a patient assessment for medical and trauma,” said Yost, who will be teaching the course. “We’ll have more hours in than the state requires, which is a good thing. I think we’ll get a very good student and a good EMT out of that course when they’re done.”

Life EMS Director of Northern Operations Jeff Stockhill says this new program will help bring students to work at local emergency services stations.

“The farther out you get from any training center, like Big Rapids and Traverse City are the closest, the harder you are to get local applicants,” said Stockhill. “Even just a few a year that could come out of that program are a big benefit to us.”

Yost is looking forward to sharing his knowledge with students.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 15 years and I still do it and love it,” said Yost. “Something different every day.”