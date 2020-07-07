Very Cherry Porch Parade Celebrates National Cherry Festival from a Distance

Organizers of the National Cherry Festival called off this year’s events because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re still finding ways to celebrate from a distance.

The National Cherry Festival is holding a Very Cherry Porch Parade.

It encourages people in the Traverse City Community to cover their front porch and yard with lots of cherry decorations.

Festival organizers hope this gets local families in the spirit as they plan for next year.

“It’s just, celebrate the summer in any way you can. Of course, eat lots of cherries and we’ll see you next year,” said Kat Paye, Executive Director.

For a map of the porches, click here.