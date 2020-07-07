Turtles Return to Thai Beach

One of the positive things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is less travel, fewer tourists tourists—and more turtles hatching on an empty beach in Thailand.

There were a record six hawksbill turtle nests on popular Thong Nan beach.

A resort manager says due to the coronavirus, the number of nests tripled this year.

Marine biologists say there are roughly only 8,000 nesting hawksbill female turtles left in the wild.

One day, these little guys could weigh 150 pounds and live to be 50 years old.