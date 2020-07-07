Supreme Court: States Can Bind ‘Faithless Electors’

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

Right now, 32 states and the District of Columbia require electors to vote for their states’ popular-vote winner.

Electors usually do so anyway.

The case stems from situations in Washington State and Colorado.

The ruling means states are entitled to remove or punish electors who changed their votes. In states without those penalties, electors remain free to change their votes.