#sparkMIhope
Let's Ignite the Fight Against Cancer!
Northern Michigan-
Let’s support Cancer patients during the #sparkMIhope campaign taking place now until July 16, 2020.
Here’s how you can help & participate:
• Take a photo or video of your sparkler activity
• Make a personal donation to sparkmihope.org
• Share your photo/video on social media with the #sparkMIhope and #sharethelight along with the link to sparkmihope.org. Then tag three friends to join #sparkMIhope.
*If you are already fundraising for a Michigan ACS event please use your personal fundraising page link
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3108520052598609