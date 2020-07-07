Soaring Eagle Casino: Legends Diner Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

In Isabella County, the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant says two employees in the Legends Diner tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the last days the employees worked were June 29 and 30.

The casino says the employees had no contact with each other outside of work.

Soaring Eagle believes there has been no transmission to anyone who was not in close contact with the employees.

Legends Diner has since been cleaned and sanitized.