The newest Shepler’s ferry is now in the water, just about ready to join the fleet.

Shepler’s says William Richard is about 90% complete.

It’s named after the Shepler family patriarch.

It was crafted by Moran Ironworks in Onaway.

Tuesday the Shepler family dropped the ferry into the water and had an informal christening in Rogers City.

They’ll be testing some of the systems on board for the next few days.