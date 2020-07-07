Paws for Health: Protecting Your Pet from Heartworm Disease

The summer poses a major threat to dogs and cats when it comes to heartworm disease. That’s because the disease is transmitted by mosquitos and if an animal is not vaccinated or medicated, serious problems can happen, even death for cats, dogs, and ferrets.

Heartworm disease causes severe lung disease, heart failure, other organ damage.

Dr. Jen Klabunde with Northwood Animal Hospital in Grand Traverse County says her clinic sees dogs and cats being brought in every year to treat heartworm disease. She says vaccines are the safest route to prevent damage to an animal’s overall health.

The symptoms of heartworm disease for dogs include: coughing, shortness of breath, and becoming easily fatigued with normal physical exercise.

The symptoms for cats include: coughing, labored or rapid breathing (known as dyspnea), and vomiting. Weight loss and decreased energy can also happen to cats.

For information on heartworm prevention and medicines for dogs and cats, you can contact Northwood Animal Hospital by clicking here.