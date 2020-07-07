One Person is Dead, After a Seattle Man Drove His Car Into Protesters

A Seattle man is now in jail after police say he drove his car into a group of Seattle protesters.

The man killed one person and severely injury a second.

Dawit Kelete is accused of driving his Jaguar around a barricade and plowing into protestors along I-5 in Seattle.

A 24 year old protester died in the hospital from her injuries.

A second is still fighting for her life in the hospital.

Police say they don’t know why Kelete hit the protesters.

He did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system. Police say he asked if the injured protesters were “okay.”

He is expected to be charged with assault and felony hit and run.