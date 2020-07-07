New York Dog Walker Charged with False Police Report

The woman who called police on a black man bird watching in Central Park was charged with filing a false police report.

It started in May, when the bird watcher asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog and she refused.

Cooper drew widespread criticism for calling 911 to report she was being threatened by “an African American man,” emphasizing his race to the operator.

The bird watcher kept his distance as he recorded her rant on his phone.

Amy is facing is a misdemeanor. She will be in court in October.