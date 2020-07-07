New Shepler Ferry Dropped Into Water, Nearly 90% Complete

The newest ferry to join the Shepler fleet was dropped into the water Tuesday.

Shepler’s says the “William Richard” is about 90% complete.

It’s named after the Shepler family patriarch.

It was crafted by Moran Ironworks in Onaway.

The Shepler family dropped the new ferry into the water and had an informal christening in Rogers City.

They’ll be testing some of the systems on board for the next few days.

They plan to have a formal christening next year.