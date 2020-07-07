MTM On The Road: National Cherry Festival Continues Festivities, Virtually

While the National Cherry Festival is postponed until 2021, nothing can stop the Cherry Capital of the World from celebrating it’s favorite fruit.

You can still have some fun with their virtual events including the cherry pie eating contest.

While you’re doing that, you can also be wearing the 2020 merchandise that is for sale on the National Cherry Festival’s website.

Shoreline Fruit is giving us a look at all the healthy options they have so you can give your taste buds a cherry fix!

We also talk with the Horticulture Research Center about our area’s favorite fruit.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are live talking with the National Cherry Queen, who is continuing her reign and giving us a look at all the virtual ways to celebrate.