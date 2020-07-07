Morgan Composting Named in “Top 50 Companies to Watch” by Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Fifty companies across Michigan received honors from Michigan Celebrates Small Business and there are a handful from northern Michigan.

One of them is Morgan Composting in Sears, the home of Dairy Doo.

They were one of the 50 chosen out of 575 nominations.

The winners were chosen based on sales and employee growth, leadership, sustainable competitive advantage, and other notable factors that make the company successful.

Morgan’s is very thankful for the honor and attribute it to their family atmosphere.

“The reason we’ve gotten to this degree is I’ve been very blessed with everything from my father being involved to my sons, and we’ve created a really good team for Morgan Composting,” said Brad Morgan, CEO and President of Morgan Composting.

The Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards are usually held in the spring, but was pushed back due to COVID-19. The awards will be held virtually on July.

For a full list of businesses who won awards, you can visit the MCSB website.