Michigan Reports 454 New Cases of COVID-19, 30 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 454 new cases of the coronavirus and 30 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 66,627 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,005 COVID-19 deaths.

Out of the 30 deaths announced Tuesday, 20 were identified during a vital records review.

Monday the state was at 66,173 confirmed cases with 5,975 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 3, 52,841 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant says two employees in the Legends Diner tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the last days the employees worked were June 29 and 30.

The casino says the employees had no contact with each other outside of work.

Soaring Eagle believes there has been no transmission to anyone who was not in close contact with the employees.

Legends Diner has since been cleaned and sanitized.

The U.S. is nearing 3 million coronavirus cases and now some health experts are worried the spread may be out of control.

In the past couple weeks, 32 states have shown an increase and there are no signs of slowing.

Now 23 states have been forced to roll back on their reopening plans.

Businesses are being asked to close yet again in some of the hardest hit areas of Florida and Texas.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says, the recent surge is likely from states opening too early, and that we still need to be doing the basics.

Florida took more than three months to reach 100,000 COVID-19 cases.

But the state recently took just two weeks to reach 200,000.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.