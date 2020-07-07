Local Author Spotlight: Charles Cutter

In this ‘Author Spotlight,’ we take a dive into the suspenseful literary world of East Lansing author, Charles Cutter.

Having traveled all over the Mitten, Cutter has found inspiration for his murder mysteries from places like the Au Sauble River, bars and hotels in Leelanau County, and the Sleeping Bear Dunes. All three of his books follow the main protagonist, Burr Lafayette, who is divorced and the deposed head of a major Detroit law firm. Cutter calls himself is a recovering lawyer, and created Lafayette from his experiences in the courtroom.

The Pink Pony is the first book in the series takes place on Mackinac Island. A group of sailors finds themselves in the middle of a killer’s plot when one of them ends of dead at the famous Pink Pony. Burr Lafayette steps in to untangle this unthinkable murder and defend the innocent.

Then, in the second book – The Gray Drake – Lafayette heads to the Au Sable River in Grayling where a woman is accused of killing her husband a year later after his untimely death.

Cutter’s latest book takes Lafayette to the Sleeping Bear Dunes to figure out who is guilty after a woman went missing and then found in a shallow grave on an island. See how it all ends in the third book in the series, Bear Bones.

