Kalkaska Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin, Meth Drug Bust

A traffic stop led police to a large amount of heroin in a Kalkaska County home.

Kalkaska Police say they pulled over a car Saturday and ended up finding crystal meth and heroin on the passenger.

The investigation led them to a home where they found heroin and items to deal the drug.

Police arrested Danielle Khalfoune.

She is now charged with having heroin and meth.