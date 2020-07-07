Kalkaska Man Dies Trying to Retrieve Jet Ski in Grand Traverse County

Grand Traverse County deputies say a man drowned when he went in the water to get a jet ski that came untied from his boat.

The sheriff’s office says the Kalkaska man was on his boat with his girlfriend in East Bay on Monday.

Around 3 p.m. they noticed their jet ski was drifting away after it came untied from his boat.

He swam after it but went under.

A nearby boater dove in 13 feet of water to help find him.

He pulled him up to start doing CPR.

He was taken to Munson where he died.