Health Experts Worry COVID-19 Spread May be Out of Control

The U.S. is nearing 3 million coronavirus cases and now some health experts are worried the spread may be out of control.

In the past couple weeks, 32 states have shown an increase and there are no signs of slowing.

Now 23 states have been forced to roll back on their reopening plans.

Businesses are being asked to close yet again in some of the hardest hit areas of Florida and Texas.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says, the recent surge is likely from states opening too early, and that we still need to be doing the basics.

Florida took more than three months to reach 100 thousand COVID-19 cases.

But the state recently took just two weeks to reach 200 thousand.