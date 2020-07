Grayling Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Roscommon Co.

A Grayling man was arrested for attempted murder in Roscommon County.

Richfield Township Public Safety says it happened on June 28.

They say they responded to a report of domestic assault with a knife against two victims.

Officers say they later found Tyler Suave at his home and arrested him.

He now faces several charges including assault with intent to murder and assault by strangulation.