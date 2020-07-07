Good Samaritan Saves Man in Oceana County Crash

Oceana Crash1

Oceana Crash2

A good samaritan pulled a man out of a burning car in Oceana County likely saving his life.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on South Scenic Drive in Claybanks Township on Monday.

When they got there they found a car on fire.

Deputies say they found the driver laying along the road with serious injuries.

The driver says he swerved to avoid a deer, veered off the road and hit a tree.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Deputies also spoke with Matthew Beebe from Holland.

Through heavy smoke and heat, he says he pulled the driver out of the car’s window.

Below is Beebee’s Facebook post about the experience.

He tells the driver, “heal up brother and god bless!”