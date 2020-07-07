Fallen Northern Michigan Solider Portrayed, Remembered in New Movie “The Outpost”

Over the weekend, a movie about the Battle of Kamdesh debuted called “The Outpost,” and it has a special Northern Michigan connection.

The Battle of Kamdesh was a deadly day in 2009 for U.S. Forces in Afghanistan and the movie tells the brave story of the soldiers there.

A force of nearly 300 Taliban assaulted the American Combat Outpost Keating. 8 U.S. soldiers were killed and 27 were wounded.

One of those soldiers killed in action was from Kincheloe.

SGT Christopher Griffin graduated from Rudyard schools in 2004.

His mom Kerri Koster says he loved wresting, his grandparents, and always wanted to join the military.

“He wanted to go out there and change the world, and he did,” Koster said. “He died doing what he loved doing and that makes me proud

On October 3, 2009, Griffin was killed in action during the Battle of Lamdesh.

The bravery of those soldiers was first told in Jake Tapper’s book “The Outpost” and now in the movie of the same name.

“Honored and humbled, those are the two words that stick out in my mind,” Koster said. “It’s like you’re excited but then you remember why the movie is being made and what all transpired during the battle.”

Griffin is portrayed on screen by actor Alexander Arnold.

“We spoke on the phone on a couple of occasions, so he could get the feel of how Christopher was,” Koster said. “He’s a very nice young man and he did a great job at portraying Christopher.”

Last October, Koster attended an early screening of the film. It was an experience that was tough for her to describe.

“Going back to the scenes where Christopher perished, it was kind of heartbreaking,” Koster said. “I remember watching it and I wasn’t breathing because I knew it was coming.”

“The Outpost” is being shown at the Petoskey Cinema. It was something Koster fought hard to make happen. Petoskey is where she lived when Griffin was killed in action, and it’s a place that means a lot to her and her family.

“The community really kind of came together and they stood behind me 100% and I will never forget that,” Koster said. “Their kindness was really overwhelming, and I wanted it to be shown there to say thank you, thank you for everything.”

For Koster, the film is really about making sure no one forgets the sacrifice these soldiers made.

“We want those names out there for the whole world to know how brave they really were,” Koster said.

“The Outpost is available on video on demand, and select theaters. Click here to learn more.