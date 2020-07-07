Elk Rapids Encourages You to “Paddle Antrim” from Rotary Park

An Antrim County community wants your input on improvements coming to a local park.

Elk Rapids is teaming up with Paddle Antrim to redesign “Rotary Park”. It’s part of the development of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. New amenities are planned for the park, including a kayak launch. Now they’re planning an Open House at the Rotary Park Pavilion, where the draft plan will be unveiled on Thursday night.

Asst. Village Manager/Elk Rapids Village Clerk Caroline Kennedy says, “People can come in to actually be on site to get a better sense of the kind of size of things and location where different amenities might exist and get their input and feedback on that.” The Open House is Thursday night from 6 to 8 pm.

Paddle Antrim says a new launch will connect to the existing kayak launch at Milton Township Waterfront Park, creating the first accessible route on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail.

From Paddle Antrim:

For those who cannot attend, information can be found here. A copy of the design will also be available for review at the Elk Rapids Village Hall, 315 Bridge St, from July 10-July 24, during business hours. Written comments can be submitted a) on the Paddle Antrim website; b) emailed to info@paddleantrim.com, or c) mailed to Paddle Antrim, PO BOX 323, Elk Rapids MI 49629. Comments must be received by July 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm to be considered. Anyone with questions about the project, process or event can contact Paddle Antrim at 231-492-0171 or at our email address.