Confederate Flag Could be Banned From Being Displayed at Military Bases

Military leaders in the Pentagon are working on a plan that would ban the Confederate flag from being displayed at military bases.

Military leaders have argued the flag is divisive and gets in the way of fighting units coming together as a team.

But the move could end up pitting the Joint Chiefs of Staff and senior military leaders against President Trump, who has been defending Confederate symbols.

Military legal personnel are still working on ways to make sure the ban could be enforced.

There’s already a ban on displays of the flag at Marine bases.