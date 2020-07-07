Charles & Reid Detroit Pizza: New Pizza Joint in Traverse City

There are many different people in the world… Those who like deep dish, those who like hand-tossed and those who LOVE Detroit style!

Charles & Reid Detroit Pizza is a new pizza joint in the heart of Traverse City— located at 113 E State st. They are known for, as you may have guessed, Detroit style pizza! Dan Karabacz, the owner, bought the space in October of 2019 with hopes of opening in March of 2020. Little did he know, a global pandemic had other plans for his business… A few months later and they are officially open— offering exceptional pizza for everyone’s tastebuds.

They take pride in their dough and it’s quite the process… Starting the dough-making-process a day before at 7 am. That said, they make 50 pizzas a day and there’s a good chance they may sell out! These popular pies are going fast.

