AG Nessel, Gov. Whitmer Suing Betsy DeVos Over Education Funding

The state of Michigan is leading a coalition of states in a lawsuit against the Department of Education and specifically, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The state says DeVos is intentionally misreading the CARES Act and falsely directing relief money to rich private schools.

The CARES Act says how the money should be allocated between public and private schools. The Department of Education says differently and the difference in Michigan is $16.5 million.

“We must fight for every single dollar available for education,” says Attorney Genera Dana Nessel, “Michigan cannot afford for Betsy DeVos to play politics with their education.”

Nessel and Governor Gretchen Whitmer say the CARES Act clearly says funding is meant for the disadvantaged, the Department of Education says it should be spread out evenly among everyone.

“Under their new rule, private schools in affluent districts may receive services that Congress intended for disadvantaged students,” says Governor Whitmer.

Sixteen and a half million more dollars going to private schools and away from public, money the state says should help COVID planning in the fall.

“To buy personal protective equipment for 33,944 students,” says state superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

The state is relying on federal funds to balance the budget, they just need them in the right place.

“Now it’s time for the federal government to do their part,” says Whitmer.

Attorney General Nessel hopes that they get a ruling, or at least an injunction, in the next coming weeks.