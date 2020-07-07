Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Cisco, Blaze & Milo

It’s adopt a pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

So we’re looking at a few shelter animals that are looking for a new home.

First up meet Cisco.

He’s confident, goofy and playful.

This sweet boy is about a year old and very affectionate.

When he’s not giving you kisses, he would enjoy some one-on-one obedience training.

Find Cisco at the Lake County Animal Control.

Next up we have Blaze.

This tom cat is a big ball of cuddles and purrs.

He’s less than a year old and good with kids and other pets.

The Lake County Animal Control says, this handsome orange fellow loves to play and is ready to go home with someone special.

And lastly we have Milo!

He’s a 9 year old dachshund mix who is very calm.

He has short hair and is short in stature, but long in patience.

This guy has lots of love to give and you find him at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.