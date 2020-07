West Branch Church Listed as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

A church in West Branch is now being reported as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The District Health Department No. 2 posted on its Facebook page Monday, alerting the public.

It says anyone who attended either the 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. service at Calvary Baptist Church on June 28 have potentially been exposed to the virus.

Attendees should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days or seek testing.