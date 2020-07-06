Dillinger’s Pub Temporarily Closes After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Another potential COVID-19 exposure site has been identified in Grant Traverse County.

Dillinger’s Pub in Traverse City says a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The pub decided to shut down right away, with a reopening set for next Tuesday, July 14.

If you were at Dillinger’s or Bootleggers on June 24 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., June 27 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or June 28 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., you’re being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.