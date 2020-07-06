Traverse City Commission Voting on Body Cams for Police

The Traverse City, city commission will vote tonight on $100 thousand worth of spending to equip the Traverse City police department with body cams.

Several of the city commissioners have already shown support for the proposal.

It comes as protesters around the U.S. have called for an end to police brutality and more accountability.

Last month, protesters and the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s office laid out a list of ten changes they would make. Body cams were one of those changes on that list.