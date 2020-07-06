“Stay Safe to Stay Open” Campaign in Downtown TC

As downtown Traverse City’s Front Street becomes more accessible for social distancing, the Downtown Development Authority wants to remind people to continue to wear masks inside businesses.

The “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign is a partnership between downtown shops and restaurants, Traverse Connect, the DDA, and Traverse City Tourism to encourage wearing masks and social distancing.

“As the summer progresses, people start to forget about ways to be safe,” said DDA COO Harry Burkholder. “Our businesses won’t stay open if we’re going to have a resurgence of COVID back in Traverse City.”

There are signs in windows of businesses, out on the street and even on the ground reminding visitors to stay safe.

“We want to make sure that not only our customers are being safe but our businesses are staying safe,” said Burkholder. “We’ve been working with restaurateurs and retail owners to make sure that their employees are safe and they have plans to provide for safe facilities that people can shop and eat at. If we don’t have businesses, we won’t be open as a downtown and that would really hurt our region.”

The slogan “Stay Safe to Stay Open” has been adopted by other area downtown regions and have similar logos and signs in their businesses.