Staircase Summer Youth Program Looking for Participants

Staircase Youth Services in Cadillac is looking for teens to participate in their summer program.

They’ll have the chance to participate in some COVID-conscious summer fun around Cadillac including disc golf, mask making, and going to the beach.

To promote social distancing, they will only allow two groups of three teens for the program.

It’s free to anyone in 6th-10th grade in Wexford and Missaukee counties.

“This just gives them an outlet to get all those social interactions they need and have an adult who can be a positive role model and supervise throughout the summer,” said Outreach Youth Specialist Dakota Morris.

The program runs until August 7. There are still spots available if you know someone who is interested. You can contact Staircase Youth Services Wexford and Missaukee Counties here.