Scientists Wanting the Coronavirus Declared as Airborne

With the holiday weekend behind us, health experts are bracing for a surge in Covid-19 cases over the next few weeks.

But as cases are expected to climb, mortality rates have been trending down for weeks due to improved treatment and protections for the vulnerable.

While the majority of states are seeing an increase in cases. Florida, Texas, Arizona and California have been hit the hardest in recent weeks.

Los Angeles County beaches are closed again today as Coronavirus infections are rising at an alarming rate. Shooting up 41 percent in three weeks.

But there is some optimism in the health community, as more treatments are showing positive results.

More than 200 scientists from around the world will be calling on the world health organization to revise recommendations and declare the Coronavirus as airborne.