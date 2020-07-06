Ramsdell Theatre Presents Free Events: Midweek Mornings in Manistee

The Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee is set to open Tuesday morning with a free talk series.

The theatre is asking that people make reservations online at its website here.

The theatre is only allowed to host 50 people for the event, so reserving ensures you a seat.

All guests will be asked to wear masks until they reach their seat. Staff will have extra masks, hand sanitizers and wipes available for guests as well.

Executive Director Xavier Verna says this is new for everybody, but it is a way to make sure they remain open.

“The process is very simple. We just hope everybody understands this is very new, to us, and everybody. It’s certainly a new normal. It’s not going to be forever, but doing this is going to ensure we stay open and not get back down to being shut down,” Verna says.

The talk series will be offered every Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. through August 25.

Jef Bourgeau will be starting the series off on July 7 with his talk Mapping the Universe.

The Theatre recomends checking out their website for more events and future updates at RamsdellTheatre.org.