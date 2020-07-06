‘NMC Driveways’ Podcast Connects Students, Faculty and Community

At this point in time, we are all trying to find ways to stay connected while being socially distant. Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) has gone above and beyond in doing that by connecting students, faculty, and the community with their distant learning programs, and virtual activities. This includes their Extended Education Podcast – NMC Driveways.

“We have had this idea of having an NMC Extended Education Podcast for about a year now,” said Laura Matchett, the Director of Extended Educational Services. “With the shutdown happening, we have many challenges in front of us, yet there are some certain advantages”.

With this new project – that literally takes place in the interviewee’s driveway – anyone from anywhere can listen in on the stories from people connected with NMC.

NMC Driveways was born from the ideas of the NMC Extended Education Program Coordinator, John Plough. “I’m relatively new to NMC so this has been a great excuse for me to meet people. I love hearing about pets, their kids, and what they do in the car on the way to work. It’s just about celebrating people that make up a really strong community”.

According to Plough, the interview process is very easy and safe. “I show up in my car. I take a few minutes. I run some wires outside while I have a mask and gloves on. Then I take some disinfected pieces of equipment into their car, and we chat”.

If you are interested in learning more about the Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) community, check out the NMC Driveways Podcast – here.