National Cherry Festival Organizers Turn Annual Traditions into Virtual Festivities

This week is what should have been the 2020 National Cherry Festival – and like many others, they had to postpone many of their festivities until next year. Thankfully, NCP organizers created a fun way to celebrate this year’s cherry season with virtual activities.

Make and Bake

On Thursday, July 9th at 1:00 pm through the National Cherry Festival’s Facebook Live, the little ones can make their very own delicious dessert with the annual Cherry Pie Make and Bake.

Cherry Pie Make and Bake Kits are available for purchase in all Grand Traverse Pie Company shops. It comes complete with instructions on how to bake your own Cherry Crumb Pie, the signature pie of the National Cherry Festival.

The virtual event will take place on the Sayler farm located in Grand Traverse County. There will be a special appearance during the event by National Cherry Queen Sierra Moore.

Pin Program

They brought back their famous Pin Program that is very popular amongst annual attendees. Right now you can get your pin 1 of 3 ways:

Calling the National Cherry Festival at 231-947-4230. Shipping and Curbside pick up is available

Stopping by the office at 521 S Union Street, Traverse City, MI 49684, and they will meet you outside Mon-Thurs from 11 am to 5 pm. Call 231-947-4230 and they will be right out!

Running into Peter or another Pin Seller in Traverse City.

NCF will also be doing their special ‘Golden Pin Raffle’ with prizes ranging from electronics to mini-vacations. You can learn more about the Pin Program, the Golden Pin Raffle, and rules here.

Michigan Harvest Challenge

The Festival Foundation of Traverse City is also hosting a virtual run series that benefits local farmers and celebrates the amazing crops Northern Michigan produces. The run is called the Michigan Harvest Challenge, and walkers can choose (1) or more of the following races:

Cherry Run – July 15 to July 31 – 5k

Apple Dash – August 1 to August 31 – 5k or 10k

Hop Trot – September 1 to September 31 – 5k to 15k

Grape Stomp – October 1 – October 31 – 5k or Half Marathon

Each race participant will receive a vintage feel tee-shirt, a finisher’s charm, and other swag. *While Supplies Last*

The Festival Foundation wishes to spread awareness about protecting preserved lands that contain farms, nature areas, and trails. Plus, they are collecting donations for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (GTRLC). Their goal is to raise $10,000.

For more information about the Michigan Harvest Challenge – click here