MTM On The Road: National Cherry Festival Traditions Continue

While many were heartbroken to find out the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City has been postponed until 2021, they are doing what they can to keep some traditions alive.

Many of this year’s events will be virtual and can be done right at home.

You and your family can make a Grand Traverse Pie Company Cherry Pie at home and even participate in a virtual video with the owners and the Cherry Queen, Sierra Moore.

You can use that delicious pie to take part in the beloved tradition of the pie eating contest too!

Pins will still be sold. You can either get them curbside from the National Cherry Festival Office or get it from a seller, like legendary Peter Garthe.

In addition, you can also get a mug or t-shirt with the 2020 commemorative print on it, which was designed by 17-year old Tristyn Klockziem.

You may also want to get your decorations ready to participate in the Very Cherry Porch Parade, which has a few changes but is still happening.

Even though you won’t be able to go to many of the events and parades, be sure to get all your cherry treats right from Benjamin Twiggs.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are bringing us all the details on how you can still have fun during what would be the 2020 National Cherry Festival.