More Controversial Statues Ruined During 4th of July Protests
Protesters continued to gather all around the U.S. during this holiday weekend. As protesters gathered, more statues toppled.
Protesters in Baltimore Sunday pulled down a Christopher Columbus statue. An act Maryland’s governor called completely unacceptable.
Across the nation hundreds of statues have been vandalized or taken down since the death of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning of America’s racist past.
The president said in his Fourth of July address he would not allow for that behavior to continue.
More than a hundred armed protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park on Saturday calling for the park’s massive 100 year old confederate carving to be removed.