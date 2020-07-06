MISSING: Woman From Adult Foster Care Facility Downstate

Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a missing woman they say walked away from her adult foster care facility.

The facility, located in Plainwell, says she was allowed to leave. The alert was sent out when she did not return.

Law enforcement says she may attempt to hitchhike to Petoskey.

Kathyann Elbert, age 42, is has brown hair, blue eyes, and may be wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

She suffers from psychological issues and may become violent when off her medication.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the MSP Wayland post at 269-792-2213.