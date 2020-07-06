Michigan Reports 297 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 297 new cases of the coronavirus and 3 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 66,173 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,975 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday the state was at 65,876 confirmed cases with 5,972 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 3, 52,841 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League’s Northern Michigan Pod season has been put on hold after players tested positive for COVID-19.

Just last week fans were welcomed back to Turtle Creek Stadium after a delayed start to baseball season.

Now the season is put back on hold after players test positive for COVID-19.

The Pit Spitters and the Northern Michigan Pod kicked off the 2020 season on July 1 with reduced seating to 500 fans and no fan interaction with the players.

Right now the organization plans to restart the 2020 season this Friday, July 10.

They are working with the Grand Traverse County Health Department on additional testing and reassessment of the schedule.

As downtown Traverse City’s Front Street becomes more accessible for social distancing, the Downtown Development Authority wants to remind people to continue to wear masks inside businesses.

The “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign is a partnership between downtown shops and restaurants, Traverse Connect, the DDA, and Traverse City Tourism to encourage wearing masks and social distancing.

There are signs in windows of businesses, out on the street and even on the ground reminding visitors to stay safe.

President Trump has signed new legislation extending the deadline for businesses to apply for a loan under the federal paycheck protection program.

Hours before it was set to expire on June 30th, congress passed the bill sending it to President Trump’s desk.

Paycheck protection was established in March as a part of the coronavirus relief bill.

Since then more than 4.8 million small businesses applied for $520 billion in potentially forgivable loans.

The federal government says there is $130 million left in the program.

The deadline to apply is now August 8.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.