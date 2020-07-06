McLaren Northern Michigan Resumes Drive-Through Medication, Needle Drop Off Program

McLaren Northern Michigan is resuming its prescription and needle drive thru drop offs.

The hospital had paused the program because of COVID-19.

If you have prescription medicine you no longer need, or needles to properly dispose of, they can take them off your hands.

They also will take old hearing aids, cell phones and glasses.

It is all about making sure these items get disposed of safely.

“The number one thing is safety,” said McLaren Northern Michigan Public Information Officer Catherine Dewey. “So we want a safe place for people to drop off the medications or needles so they don’t go to our garbage or our beautiful waterways in Northern Michigan.”

The Cheboygan campus hosts their drive through drop off on July 8, you can learn more by clicking here.

The Petoskey campus hosts their drive through drop off on July 15, you can learn more by clicking here.