Leland Lodge, Country Club Listed as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

The health department for two counties, Leelanau and Benzie, says gatherings of young adults are linked to a new cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases—and two new public exposure sites.

Seven new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Leelanau County and one new case in Benzie County.

The possible exposures happened last weekend at the Leland Lodge and the Leland Country Club.

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says the gatherings had some out-of-state attendees.

Contact tracing is underway, with about 90 close contacts for the new cases identified so far.

Now with the new additions, case counts total 27 in Leelanau County and nine in Benzie County.

People who were at the possible exposure sites during the days and times listed below should self-monitor and seek testing if symptoms arise.

Leland Lodge: June 28 and 29 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Leland Country Club: June 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; June 30, 10:30 to 2:30; July 2, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The health department said in a release that this should be a reminder young people are not immune, and they should, “wash up, mask up, and spread out.”