Grawn Man Arrested After Troopers Find Meth, Samurai Sword During Traffic Stop

A Grawn man was arrested after state police say they found meth and a samurai sword when they pulled him over.

Back on June 21, a trooper pulled over Charles Culbertson for speeding in Benzie County.

The trooper searched the car and found a sword and some meth.

State police say Culbertson was also using a registration plate that belonged to a different car.

Culbertson is charged with having meth and a concealed weapon, along with unlawful use of a registration plate.

He was also charged with having meth after a drug bust back in February.

Culbertson will be back in court next Monday.