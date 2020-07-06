Grawn Man Arrested After Troopers Find Meth, Samurai Sword During Traffic Stop
A Grawn man was arrested after state police say they found meth and a samurai sword when they pulled him over.
Back on June 21, a trooper pulled over Charles Culbertson for speeding in Benzie County.
The trooper searched the car and found a sword and some meth.
State police say Culbertson was also using a registration plate that belonged to a different car.
Culbertson is charged with having meth and a concealed weapon, along with unlawful use of a registration plate.
He was also charged with having meth after a drug bust back in February.
Culbertson will be back in court next Monday.