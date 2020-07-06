Federal Court Judge Grants Motions to Dismiss Redistricting Commission Lawsuit

A federal district court judge granted motions from the state of Michigan to dismiss two cases backed by Michigan’s Republican Party to challenge the constitutionality of Michigan’s newly-formed redistricting commission.

The decision is a blow to the state’s Republicans, who fought against commission to redraw legislative and congressional districts.

The 13 citizen commission was created by voter referendum in 2018.

Some Republican lawmakers argued the commission violated constitutional rights because party-elected officials and their family members could not be on the commission.

Regarding the dismissal, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, ““This decision reaffirms exactly what our democracy demands: a fair process for the people of this state. In 2018, Michiganders made it abundantly clear that the integrity of our democracy should not be left up to those in positions of power looking to satisfy their own agenda. The Court’s decision today is historic for the people of this state and further solidifies their right to be heard.”