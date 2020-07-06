Ballot Committee to Start Veto-Proof Drive to Repeal Whitmer’s Powers

A ballot committee says it plans to start a veto-proof measure that would repeal a law that has given Governor Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during this pandemic.

Organizers with the group Unlock Michigan say they’re going to start collecting voter signatures soon.

It aims to rescind a 1945 law that the governor has cited in her orders to close businesses, limit gathering sizes and restrict other activities.

They need about 340,000 valid signatures within a 180 day period.

If they get those, the repeal legislation could be enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and not be vetoed.