Nevada Casino Mogul Dies After Boating Crash on Little Traverse Bay

A Nevada casino mogul is dead after a boating accident in Harbor Springs.

Richard Haskins, 56, was the president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos LLC, which oversee 20 Nevada properties, including the Palms Resort near the Las Vegas Strip.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says Haskins was on his jet ski when he collided with a 27-foot powerboat driven by a 77-year-old from Vero Beach, Florida.

Haskins was taken to a launch area in Harbor Springs but was pronounced dead by first responders.

“He was a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all. It is very hard to imagine Station Casinos being the Company it is today without Rich. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his family and his loved ones,” Frank Fertitta, III, CEO and Chairman of the Red Rock Resorts said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.