Michigan Reporting 343 New COVID-19 Cases, 0 Deaths

For the first time since March, the state of Michigan is reporting no new coronavirus deaths.

However, the number of new cases is still growing.

State health officials reported 343 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed to 65,876.

The death toll stands at 5,972.

According to Michigan.gov/coronavirus, the last time there were no new deaths were reported in the state was March 17.

As of Friday, the number of Michigan residents listed as recovered is at 52,841.