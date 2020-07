Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing Green Lake Boater

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing boater.

They say a 78-year-old man attempted to swim to shore from his disabled boat on Green Lake around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The department tells 9&10 News they were searching Sunday with divers, sonar and an underwater drone.

